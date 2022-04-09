NewsBusan News

Local Tourism Organizations Come Together to Develop Tourism in Bu-Ul-Gyeong

BeFM News

The Gyeongnam Tourism Organization announced today that it has signed a business agreement with the Busan Tourism Organization and Ulsan Tourism Association to achieve the development of tourism in the Bu-Ul-Gyeong area.

The three government organizations promised to establish practical cooperative relationships through this agreement at the time before the launch of the Southeast mega-city and to promote interregional tourism by discovering joint projects and expanding the attraction of tourists.

 

