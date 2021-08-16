Local Valleys Also Closed Off Temporarily

Local valleys across Busan that provide a respite from the summer heat have also been closed down to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Haeundae-gu, Gijang-gun, and Buk-gu districts all closed access to urban valleys designated as “water-play zones” over the past week as social distancing measures around the city were raised to level 4.

Currently, the Jangsan Forest Bathing Area, access to Jangansa and Yongsocheon Stream and Daecheoncheon in Buk-gu have all closed due to the measures.

The purpose of the closures was to prevent a “balloon effect” in which vacationers flock to the streams to avoid the beach.

The four areas will remain closed until the 22nd and will be reviewed to re-open pending the city of Busan’s recommendation.