Locally-based Start-up “Area6” Opens Today

A locally-based start-up culture platform that features local products made in Busan will open today in Yeongdo-gu.

Samjin Foods, the creator of the popular Samjin Fish Cakes, will open the new venture “Area6” to highlight Busan’s entrepreneurial spirit with locally-made products in front of Bongnae Market.

Samjin hopes to revitalize the local area around the market as well as introduce local brands to consumers in Busan.

Some of the brands that will be launched include:

— WSL Lounge, a cultural complex created by the leather fabric brand WSL

— Songwol Towel, makers of luxury towels and bath products

— Busan Judang, a traditional liquor curation space

— Hee Hee Ho Ho, a specialty macaron maker

— Mermaid Ajimae, a Busan-style premium dried fish brand

Area 6 based its name as an “artisian alley that illuminates the area.”

Image: Samjin Foods