Lonely Planet Names Gyeongju One of the Top 10 Cities to Visit in 2022

Historical Gyeongju was named as one of the world’s top 10 cities to visit in 2022 by Lonely Planet in their yearly “Best in Travel” series.

The accolades for the city continue as last year, Gyeongju was also selected for the 2021 National Geographic “2021 Destinations on the Rise” list as one of the top places in the world to explore a cultural and historic journey.

On this year’s LP list, Gyeongju ranked at #10.

Other cities included:

  1. Auckland, New Zealand
  2. Taipei, Taiwan
  3. Freiburg, Germany
  4. Atlanta, USA
  5. Lagos, Nigeria
  6. Nicosia/Lefkosia, Cyprus
  7. Dublin, Ireland
  8. Meridia, Mexico
  9. Florence, Italy
  10. Gyeongju, South Korea

You can read more about Gyeongju below.

Korea Destinations: 5 Reasons to Visit Historical Gyeongju

