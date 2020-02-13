Image: IKEA
NewsBusan News

Long Lines of Mask Wearing Customers Greet IKEA’s Opening in Busan

BeFM News

Despite concerns over Covid-19 infection and traffic congestion in the neighboring areas, the DongBusan Ikea store opened yesterday at the Osiria Tourism Complex.

At 9:30 am, hundreds of customers wearing masks began to line up half an hour prior to the opening of the new mega furniture store.

The waiting area prepared by IKEA was filled with guests, and the line went as far back as 100 meters.

More than 1,000 visitors lined up just before the opening, and after 30 minutes, the number of visitors increased to 2,000.

IKEA Busan is the first location built outside of the capital region.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan to Invest Over 200 Billion Won Into Start-ups

BeFM News -
The city of Busan is investing 205.6 billion won this year to turn Busan into Asia's number 1 startup city.
Read more
Busan News

Latest Updates About Coronavirus in Busan

BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates about the coronavirus in Busan as of Feburary 12, 2020.
Read more
Busan News

Early Plans for the Oryukdo Tram Unveiled

BeFM News -
The outline of some sections of the tram on Oryuk-do island has been unveiled.
Read more
Busan News

Ministry of Justice Extends Immigration Contact Center to 24-Hours

Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Justice has extended its operation of the 1345 Immigration Contact Center, as of January 28, to 24-hour basis to provide timely guidance on infection prevention for foreign residents in the nation
Read more
Busan News

ISB and UNIST Sign MOU for Further Cooperation Between Schools

Haps Staff -
On Friday, February 7, 2020, representatives of International School of Busan (ISB) and Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to further educational cooperation between the two institutions.
Read more
Busan News

Gijang-gun to Crackdown on Illegal Parking Ahead of IKEA Opening

BeFM News -
Busan city and Gijang-gun office will jointly crackdown on illegal parking for one month from today ahead of the opening of IKEA Dongbusan branch on the 13th.
Read more

The Latest

15th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival Accepting Entries

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The 15th BIKY will be held from 7 to 13 July 2020 in Busan is pleased to announce a call for entry for 'Ready~Action!', the only competitive section of the festival 'Ready~Action!' is a section for films made by young filmmakers with unconstrained ideas and imagination.
Read more

Alan Fletcher: “WELCOME TO MY STUDIO!” Exhibit Canceled

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The scheduled KT&G Sangsang Madang '20th Century Masters' series from world-renowned British graphic artist Alan Fletcher's exhibition has been canceled.
Read more

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 559th Subscription Concert

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Philarmonic Orchestra is holding its 559th Subscription Concert at the Busan Cultural Center this Friday evening.
Read more

International Destinations: Small Luxury Hotels of The World™ Releases Luxury Travel Trends For 2020

International Destinations Haps Staff -
Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) has released its annual Luxury Travel Trends Report, looking ahead at what will be shaping the luxury boutique experience in the coming year.
Read more

Long Lines of Mask Wearing Customers Greet IKEA’s Opening in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Despite concerns over Covid-19 infection and traffic congestion in the neighboring areas, the DongBusan Ikea store opened yesterday at the Osiria Tourism Complex.
Read more

Busan Bites: Sinpyeongga Sagyejeol Naengmyeon

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Garnished with meat slices, shredded cucumber and boiled eggs surrounded by thin ice, this "Pyeongyang-style" naengmyeon is a complete meal.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
17.8 ° C
20 °
16 °
51 %
5.7kmh
17 %
Fri
17 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
4 °
Tue
8 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Sinpyeongga Sagyejeol Naengmyeon

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Garnished with meat slices, shredded cucumber and boiled eggs surrounded by thin ice, this "Pyeongyang-style" naengmyeon is a complete meal.
Read more

Enjoy a Strawberry Dessert Buffet With a Panoramic Ocean View

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Hilton hotel, McQueen's Lounge features panoramic sea views and features a strawberry dessert buffet "Crazy in Pink".
Read more

Help Celebrate Gorilla Brewing’s 4th Anniversary this Saturday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gorilla Brewing Company is celebrating its 4th anniversary in style this Saturday night with a huge party planned.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style – Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
As the local dining scene continues to expand its options, casual dining has become a hot trend among locals looking for quality meals at affordable prices.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea