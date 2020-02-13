Long Lines of Mask Wearing Customers Greet IKEA’s Opening in Busan

Despite concerns over Covid-19 infection and traffic congestion in the neighboring areas, the DongBusan Ikea store opened yesterday at the Osiria Tourism Complex.

At 9:30 am, hundreds of customers wearing masks began to line up half an hour prior to the opening of the new mega furniture store.

The waiting area prepared by IKEA was filled with guests, and the line went as far back as 100 meters.

More than 1,000 visitors lined up just before the opening, and after 30 minutes, the number of visitors increased to 2,000.

IKEA Busan is the first location built outside of the capital region.