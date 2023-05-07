Lots of People

In this exhibition, artist Gim Hongsok considers materials that are auxiliary in their role and use, but independent and subjective in their existence.

He presents Styrofoam, a material that is light and not permanently preserved, as his work, and makes you feel a new perspective when a secondary material is exhibited in an art museum.

Event Information

Period: May 4-December 17, 2023

Venue: Children’s Gallery in the Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website: art.busan.go.kr