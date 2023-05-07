Image: Busan Museum of Art
Events

Lots of People

Haps Staff

In this exhibition, artist Gim Hongsok considers materials that are auxiliary in their role and use, but independent and subjective in their existence.

He presents Styrofoam, a material that is light and not permanently preserved, as his work, and makes you feel a new perspective when a secondary material is exhibited in an art museum.

Event Information

Period: May 4-December 17, 2023

Venue: Children’s Gallery in the Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website: art.busan.go.kr

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
38 %
7.2kmh
0 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 