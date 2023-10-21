Lotte GiantsSports News

Lotte Appoints Kim Tae-hyung New Manager

By Haps Staff

Lotte appointed Kim Tae-hyung as the 21st manager of the Lotte Giants on Friday the 20th.

Kim graduated from Shinil High School and Dankook University, joined the OB Bears in 1990, and played as a player until 2001.

Immediately after his retirement, he began his leadership career by serving as a batting coach at the Doosan Bears and SK Wyverns, and began his first managerial career in 2015, serving as the head coach at the Doosan Bears for eight years.

He had been serving recently as a commentator on SBS Sports.

The contract period is 3 years and the contract was signed for a total of 2.4 billion won (down payment of 600 million won, annual salary of 600 million won).

The club will hold an inauguration ceremony at Lotte Hotel Busan Sapphire Room (41F) at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24th, and meet with the players during the final training session at Sangdong Stadium on Wednesday, the 25th.

Simultaneous to this announcement, Lotte made the decision to part ways with general manager Seong Min-gyu.

Despite being appointed in 2019, Seong’s departure comes ahead of the completion of his contractual term.

Lotte’s officials have confirmed their pursuit of a suitable candidate to fill the role of the next general manager.

