Running concurrently with Art Busan, Lotte Art Fair Busan will run for the first time this year at the Lotte Signiel Hotel in Haeundae.

The event runs through the 14th of May.

12 famous domestic and international galleries will be present, as well as 30 lifestyle and design brands with various works and products ranging from crafts to bespoke designer furniture.

The displays will be set up in the grand ballroom, ballroom, and foyer of the hotel.