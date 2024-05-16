Image: Lotte Chilsung Beverage
Lotte Chilsung Beverage Launches ‘New Apricot Garden’ Pop-Up Store in Busan

By Haps Staff

Lotte Chilsung Beverage will operate a ‘New Apricot Garden’ pop-up store on Seomyeon Youth Street from May 17 to June 9.

This pop-up store, showcasing Lotte Chilsung’s newly released ‘Saero Apricot,’ offers an immersive experience with media art and interactive programs. This event marks the first pop-up in Busan for ‘New Apricot’.

Visitors can enjoy the ‘Apricot Drinking Table,’ featuring new apricots and traditional snacks, and visit a sales corner for exclusive goods.

‘Saero Apricot’ is a distilled liquor with 12% alcohol content which combines apricot juice with zero sugar soju ‘Saero’ to reduce the bitterness of traditional soju, offering a fresher taste than existing fruit liquors.

