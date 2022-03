The Lotte Giants conducted their first open training session at the newly expanded Sajik Stadium.

The recent renovations have widened the outfield fence distance by 4.5 meters to 120.5 meters, and the height of the fence has also increased to 6 meters, the highest in the country.

The existing exciting zone has been changed to a bullpen, and the dugout has grown 1.5 times.

Meanwhile, in a test yesterday, eight members of the team and two staff tested positive for COVID-19.