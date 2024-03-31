Lotte Department Store and Lotte Mart Branches in Dongrae Reportedly Up For Sale

Capstone Asset Management, a real estate asset management company, has initiated the sale of five Lotte Shopping offline stores, including Lotte Department Store Dongrae and Lotte Mart Dongrae, owned by a private equity fund.

According to local media, these properties were acquired through a sale and leaseback arrangement in 2014, where Lotte Shopping sold the stores to Capstone Asset Management for 500.1 billion won.

However, the likelihood of an actual sale remains uncertain, given the current economic downturn.

With the absence of potential buyers, there’s a possibility that the properties might face repossession.

Despite having the right to negotiate a preferential purchase, Lotte Shopping is unlikely to exercise this option, as it continues to divest real estate assets to enhance financial stability.

Lotte Shopping assures that operations will continue uninterrupted even if ownership changes hands.

Lease agreements signed in 2014 secure the right to operate these stores until 2034, providing stability amidst the sale proceedings.