Lotte Department Store Dongnae and Costco Closed Due to COVID-19 Patient Visit

Costco, Lotte Department Store and Lotte Mart at Dongnae Branch closed its doors yesterday following a visit by a recently confirmed COVID-19 patient.

The two places in Dongnae have been visited by Busan patient #31 at 5 pm on the 21st until 6:30 pm.

An official from the Lotte Department Store said the stores have been closed as a preemptive measure for the safety of customers and employees, and the stores will open back up from today after consultation with the health authorities.

Patient #19 was said to have visited Costco in Mangmi-dong on the 21st from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

