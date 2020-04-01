Image: Lotte Department Store Gwangbok
LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Holding Flower Event to Help Local Farmers

Haps Staff

Now is a good chance to fill your house with flowers this spring and help out local flower growers whose business has suffered this spring.

Lotte Department Store’s Gwangbok store in Nampodong will be holding a special event selling discounted flowers at its 1st floor Aqua Mall.

At this event, the Busan Village Business Economic Union and Busan Gyeongnam Flower Farms are participating in the event to offer popular plants at 20% or more discounts than the market price.

This year, considering the influence of Corona 19, they will showcase a lot of bright spring flowers and air purification plants to enjoy spring in the house.

In addition to this event, they plan to host local special products such as Uiseong Garlic, Cheongdo Buttercup, and King Oyster Mushroom to help farmhouses from Daegu who have also suffered large financial losses.

The event lasts until April 9th.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Busan City Landmarks Turn Blue Today and Tomorrow For World Autism Awareness Day

Haps Staff -
World Autism Awareness Day, designated by the United Nations, is an internationally recognized day falling on April 2nd every year, to raise awareness about people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and promote the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of ASD.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Major Department Stores Postponing Spring Sales Events

Haps Staff -
Major department stores in Busan have postponed their spring sales events due to the coronavirus pandemic around the country.
Read more
Lifestyle

Will New Online Korean Films and Series Increase the Popularity and Reach of Korean Cinema?

Haps Staff -
Take a look at three releases that have been picked up by streaming services that have the capabilities to expand the reach of Korean cinema.
Read more
Lifestyle

Lime Scooters Restricted From Dongbaeksom, Haeundae Beach

Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu has announced that Lime Scooters and other electric scooters will be restricted at Haeundae Beach and Dongbaeksom.
Read more
Lifestyle

Relax in Style With the Ananti “Namhae Package”

Haps Staff -
Ananti Namhae has announced its new penthouse package to enjoy the comforts of home with beautiful views of the sea.
Read more
Lifestyle

BFIC Offering Psychological Support for COVID-19

Haps Staff -
The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation is offering free psychological support for foreigners in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Construction of a Pedestrian Bridge Across the Nakdong River in Gupo to Begin This Month

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Construction of a pedestrian bridge across the Nakdong River in Gupo-dong, Buk-gu, Busan will begin next month.
Read more

Over 500 Busan Taxi Drivers Quit as Industry Takes a Big Hit

Busan News BeFM News -
COVID-19 has strongly hit the taxi industry with over 500 drivers resigning from their jobs in February according to new statistics.
Read more

Busan Bites: Chang Thai Noodles in Centum City

Busan Bites Taehyeong Kim -
Chang Thai Noodles, located on the first floor of the Centum Hotel across from BEXCO in Haeundae-gu, serves up a small sample of Thai treats in its intimate diner.
Read more

Very Scaled Back Art Busan Moves to November

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Art Busan, which was scheduled to take place May 14-17 at BEXCO has announced its plans for a much scaled-down version in November.
Read more

Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Holding Flower Event to Help Local Farmers

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Now is a good chance to fill your house with flowers this spring and help out local flower growers whose business has suffered this spring.
Read more

부산시, 낙동강권 보행전용교 조성에 박차

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 낙동강변 구포지역 보행전용교인 ‘금빛노을브릿지’ 사업이 행정절차를 마무리하고, 오는 4월 착공할 예정이라고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
6.4 ° C
7 °
5 °
49 %
1kmh
19 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
12 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Chang Thai Noodles in Centum City

Busan Bites Taehyeong Kim -
Chang Thai Noodles, located on the first floor of the Centum Hotel across from BEXCO in Haeundae-gu, serves up a small sample of Thai treats in its intimate diner.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Old-Style Korean Pork Cutlets – Ms. and Mr. Wang Tongasu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Any Korean, who has memories of going to a street market with mom or with friends after school, would remember the Korean tongasu in 1980s or 1990s. Here you can taste the good memories.
Read more

HQ Hosting “Full Menu Welcome Back Party” This Wednesday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a "Full Menu Welcome Back Party" this Wednesday evening.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea