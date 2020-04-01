Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Holding Flower Event to Help Local Farmers

Now is a good chance to fill your house with flowers this spring and help out local flower growers whose business has suffered this spring.

Lotte Department Store’s Gwangbok store in Nampodong will be holding a special event selling discounted flowers at its 1st floor Aqua Mall.

At this event, the Busan Village Business Economic Union and Busan Gyeongnam Flower Farms are participating in the event to offer popular plants at 20% or more discounts than the market price.

This year, considering the influence of Corona 19, they will showcase a lot of bright spring flowers and air purification plants to enjoy spring in the house.

In addition to this event, they plan to host local special products such as Uiseong Garlic, Cheongdo Buttercup, and King Oyster Mushroom to help farmhouses from Daegu who have also suffered large financial losses.

The event lasts until April 9th.