Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Holding the “Disney Fluffy Festival” until January 4th

Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch near Nampo-dong is hosting the enchanting ‘Disney Fluffy Festival’ at the Aqua Mall fountain square until January 4th next year.

Initially a success in China and Hong Kong, the event is centered around furry characters from Disney and Pixar movies.

Following previous installations at Lotte World Mall and the Suwon branch, the event showcases over 300 furball goods featuring beloved characters like Lotso from Toy Story 3, Bing Bong from Inside Out, and Sulley from Monsters Inc.

Additionally, the pop-up offers a diverse array of more than 1,000 Disney and Pixar character products.

Three 2m high character dolls create an immersive animated world in the fountain plaza, complemented by a media art zone playing songs and videos featuring pastel-colored fluffy characters.

You can enjoy special promotions, including character postcards for purchases over 30,000 won and ‘Four Shots of Life’ photoshoot tickets for purchases exceeding 50,000 won (limited to 50 people per day).

Visitors can also receive a ‘Disney random key ring’ by posting festival photos on SNS, with the first 100 participants each day eligible.