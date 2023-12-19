Image: Lotte Shopping
Shopping, Home & Living

Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Holding the “Disney Fluffy Festival” until January 4th

By Haps Staff

Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch near Nampo-dong is hosting the enchanting ‘Disney Fluffy Festival’ at the Aqua Mall fountain square until January 4th next year.

Initially a success in China and Hong Kong, the event is centered around furry characters from Disney and Pixar movies.

Following previous installations at Lotte World Mall and the Suwon branch, the event showcases over 300 furball goods featuring beloved characters like Lotso from Toy Story 3, Bing Bong from Inside Out, and Sulley from Monsters Inc.

Additionally, the pop-up offers a diverse array of more than 1,000 Disney and Pixar character products.

Image: Lotte Shopping

Three 2m high character dolls create an immersive animated world in the fountain plaza, complemented by a media art zone playing songs and videos featuring pastel-colored fluffy characters.

You can enjoy special promotions, including character postcards for purchases over 30,000 won and ‘Four Shots of Life’ photoshoot tickets for purchases exceeding 50,000 won (limited to 50 people per day).

Visitors can also receive a ‘Disney random key ring’ by posting festival photos on SNS, with the first 100 participants each day eligible.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Musinsa Standard Confirms December 29 Debut in Busan

64% of Busan Citizens Oppose Twice a Month Supermarket Closings

‘2023 Busan Handmade Fair — Winter’ Held at BEXCO This Weekend

Seomyeon Homeplus to Close in February Next Year

Musinsa Standard Expected to Open in Seomyeon

Seomyeon’s NC Department Store to Close in May Next Year

The Latest

Fishing Banned at Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches

Holiday Favorite “The Nutcracker” to Have Two Special Performances This Week

Gorilla Opens New Location at Haeundae Beach

Korea Destinations: 2023 Songhyeon-dong Solbit Festival in Seoul

Tongyeong City Hosting a Wish Lantern Floating Event This Saturday

부산박물관 12월 문화가 있는 날 공연 「개구리네 한솥밥」 개최

Busan
clear sky
-0 ° C
-0 °
-0 °
59 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
3 °
Wed
2 °
Thu
1 °
Fri
0 °
Sat
3 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 