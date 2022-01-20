Lotte Department Store Gwangbok May Get Shut Down in May

Lotte Department Store’s Gwangbok location in Nampodong could possibly get shut down after the city delivered an ultimatum to the Lotte Group to build Lotte Tower or face closure.

If Lotte doesn’t present a clear plan to build the tower, the city could deny the extension of operating the store which is set to expire on May 31.

Local media reports that Lotte is planning to come up with a new detailed plan soon, however, if it is not a sincere effort to promote the project, they are expected to face fierce opposition from the city.

If the closure does happen, it would affect the department store, Aqua Mall, and the entertainment facilities.

Lotte purchased the land which was the old city hall in Jung-gu in 1995 and began building the tower in 1998.

They planned to build a 107-story, 428-meter tower, but construction ceased in 2013 after the excavation work was done.

The project was delayed after Lotte said that the profitability of the project had been lowered.

Revised plans over the years from Lotte have also not come to fruition and the city believes the company has no will or sincerity in completing the project.