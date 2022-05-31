Lotte Department Store in Gwangbok is Closed Temporarily From Today

Lotte Department Store’s Gwangbok Branch is closed from today and possibly for the immediate future.

The temporary approval to run the business with the city of Busan has not reached a conclusion, so Lotte decided to close the story today as a temporary holiday, though may not be able to re-open on Thursday unless an agreement is met.

If the closure does happen, it would affect the department store, Aqua Mall, and the entertainment facilities.

The problem stems from the city delivering an ultimatum to the Lotte Group to build Lotte Tower or face closure.

Some 800 stores at these facilities, which have operated under a series of temporary usage approvals since 2009, will have to indefinitely close down and more than 3,300 employees are on the verge of losing their jobs at the 970 stores.

Local media reports that Busan Landscape Deliberation Committee made a conditional decision on the 26th for the Lotte Tower project, but the additional requested data from the city was never received.

The source of the friction between the city and Lotte has been the delayed construction of Lotte Tower.

Lotte purchased the land which was the old city hall in Jung-gu in 1995 and began building the tower in 1998.

They planned to build a 107-story, 428-meter tower, but construction ceased in 2013 after the excavation work was done.

The project was delayed after Lotte said that the profitability of the project had been lowered.

Revised plans over the years from Lotte have also not come to fruition and the city believes the company has no will or sincerity in completing the project.

The city has renewed the temporary use agreement eight times but refused to do so when the current contract expired on May 31st.