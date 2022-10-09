Lotte Department Store in Seomyeon Opens Official BTS Concert Merchandise Store

Lotte Department Store has opened a BTS concert official merchandise store to heighten the enthusiasm for the bid for the 2030 World Expo.

As an official sponsor of the Busan World Expo, Lotte Group has prepared to purchase official goods and products related to BTS’s ‘Yet To Come’ concert. There are only two stores nationwide, and in Busan, only the Seomyeon Busan main store will sell merchandise.

The BTS official merchandise store, which was launched at the Lotte Department Store Busan Main Branch from the 7th to the 16th, utilizes the entire event hall on the 1st basement floor.

Various themed clothing, fashion accessories, and fancy goods of BTS will be sold offline first.

Among them, you can find ‘City Signature’ products, specially made with the theme of Busan, at the Busan Main Store.

Meanwhile, Lotte plans to operate a large photo zone with sculptures symbolizing BTS and Busan on the grass square of Lotte World Mall located in Jamsil, Seoul from the 11th to the 16th.