Lotte Department Store Launches ‘Pokemon Town’ Pop-Up for Family Month Celebration

Lotte Department Store is holding a ‘Pokemon Town’ pop-up store at its Gwangbok Branch in Busan from May 1st to 15th.

The event, themed around Korea’s Yeongdo Bridge, features a 15m Pikachu doll and a range of new plush toys and products.

Visitors can enjoy AR experiences with Pokemon Go, and those who share their photo with the Pikachu doll on social media will receive a special sun cap.

With last year’s success drawing over 240,000 visitors, this year’s event will expand to three locations, including Jamsil and Suwon branches.

To ensure that the event runs smoothly, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch will accept entry queues starting at 9 a.m. at the subway connection passage on the first basement level of Aqua Mall.