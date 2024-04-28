Lotte Department Store Masan Branch to Close June 30

Lotte Department Store Masan branch, facing persistent sales challenges, will shut down by the end of the first half of this year.

The Masan branch, acquired by Lotte in 2015, will cease operations by June 30, prompted by a request from KB Asset Management, the property owner, for redevelopment purposes.

With sales hovering around 74 billion won last year, Masan ranked lowest among Lotte’s 32 stores and was among the weakest performers nationwide.

Rumors of its closure have circulated due to ongoing poor sales, exacerbated by the establishment of a second-hand luxury goods store on its premises last year.

Despite the closure, Lotte Shopping plans to revamp its Changwon branch to enhance shopping experiences in the Gyeongnam region.

With Lotte’s store count double that of competitors like Shinsegae and Hyundai, yet lagging in sales per store, there’s growing recognition of the need to rethink its multi-store strategy.

While attention now turns to the fate of other struggling outlets like Centum City and Dongrae, Lotte clarified that, apart from Masan, no other closures are currently on the table.