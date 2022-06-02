Lotte Department Store Reopens After City Extends Temporary Use Approval

The city of Busan announced that it had signed an MOU for the smooth promotion of the tentatively named Busan Lotte Tower construction project with Lotte Holdings and Lotte Shopping in the conference room on the 26th floor of City Hall at 10 am yesterday.

The city then extended the temporary use approval for Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch, Aqua Mall, and Entertainment Building operated by Lotte, and allowed the facilities to operate normally from yesterday.

This is because the Lotte side resumed the framework to build the Busan Lotte Tower, the Lotte side’s top management confirmed the will to promote the business, and it was because the current business suspension took into account the difficulties of the shoppers who are worried about it.

The city announced in January that it would not allow the extension of temporary use approval for Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch until May 31, unless the group management showed strong will and sincerity for the Busan Lotte Tower construction project.

When the consultation was not completed by May 31, the city did not allow the extension approval, and on the 1st, these facilities designated this day as a temporary holiday and stopped business.

On the Lotte side, when the business suspension became a reality, on the 1st, the CEO of Lotte Shopping, the main body of Lotte Tower in Busan, and the co-representative and vice president of Lotte Holdings, the group management, came out to the city and citizens to give the city and citizens a strong will for business promotion and the completion of Lotte Tower in Busan.

He promised to clearly express his position on Korea and to contribute to revitalizing the local economy by supporting the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

At the signing ceremony, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Lotte Holdings Co-CEO Song Yong-deok, and Lotte Shopping CEO Jung Jun-ho attended the signing ceremony once again to clearly announce their will to promote the business.

In the MOU, Lotte Shopping and others will make an active effort to build Busan Lotte Tower as a landmark in Busan by 2025, and select a name through a citizen contest so that Busan Lotte Tower can contain the symbolism of Busan.

Active efforts are made to create jobs and revive the local economy by allowing local companies to participate in the tower construction process and even after completion.

The city plans to continuously check this situation so that the promises made by the Lotte Group to the city of Busan and Busan citizens can be implemented as soon as possible.