Lotte Department Store Ups its Non-Contact Shopping Options

Haps Staff

Lotte Department Store’s in Busan are gearing up for the Chuseok holidays by offering more “stay at home” shopping options as customers may feel the reluctance to visit brick and mortar stores during the coronavirus measures enacted around the city.

The department store recently launched a “non-face-to-face pay app” which allows customers to pay through a link sent after calling to make their purchase.

Lotte also has introduced new brands to enjoy at home, including Dani McKenzie diffusers and a Microsoft store in Seomyeon.

Its Gwangbok location has also added Ongijeong, a lunch box specialty brand, as well as eco-friendly baby products brand Alexa and a Hugh Play store which offers various games.

Department stores around the country are ramping up specials ahead of the holidays in what is traditionally one of the biggest sales periods of the year.

Travel

