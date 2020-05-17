Image: Lotte Department Store
Lotte Department Stores in Seoul Testing “Shop Alone” Service

Haps Staff

Lotte Department Store has begun testing a “Shop Alone” service in Seoul, which allows customers not to be bothered by employees and sales clerks.

The service came into effect at Lotte’s flagship store Young Plaza as well as its Jamsil location last Friday.

Customers will be able to shop alone without any offers of assistance from staff if they carry a ‘shop-alone’ sticker or bag ring available near information desks or escalators according to Korea Bizwire.

Sales clerks tend to immediately offer assistance to shoppers in Korea, differing from shopping experiences in western countries.

Lotte Department Stores in Seoul Testing "Shop Alone" Service

