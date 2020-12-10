Image: Lotte Shopping
Lotte Department Stores’s Main Branch in Seomyeon Under Fire For Not Checking Customers Temperatures

Haps Staff

Lotte Department Store’s main branch in Seomyeon is facing criticism for not implementing basic quarantine measures such as doing temperature checks, asking for QR codes, or providing an ample amount of hand sanitizer.

A report in the Busan Ilbo explained that between 10,000 to 12,000 people visit the store daily, and up to 75% likely entered the store without being temperature checked for the nearly the past two months.

According to the article, only one of the four entrances, which was on the basement ground, had a temperature check for visitors, including the main entrance which is connected with the main bus station.

None of the stores on any of the levels had asked for QR codes upon entry, and there was no onsite guidance quarantine staff to answer any questions.

The department store was said to have eased restrictions on October 28th and not reinforced them when the latest quarantine measures rose to level 2.

With no checking of customers with a QR code as many stores now do, a possible spread of infection could not be traced easily also raised concerns.

Local merchants were also said to be angry due to tight restrictions on their businesses for the quarantine measures, but the Lotte seemed to be getting a pass from local authorities.

Lotte said they have rectified the problem and have begun stricter entrance guidelines from yesterday.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

