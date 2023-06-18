Lotte Duty Free Opens its Renovated Branch at Gimhae Airport

Lotte Duty Free Shop Gimhae Airport unveiled its newly renovated branch on the 16th, just in time for the upcoming summer vacation season.

The construction process, spanning three months, culminated in the grand opening of the 992㎡ (approximately 300 pyeong) store.

The redesigned space incorporates two main concepts: a fresh take on reopening and a tribute to the history of Gimhae International Airport.

Prominent luxury brands favored by both domestic and international travelers, including Chanel, Estee Lauder, and CheongKwanJang, are prominently showcased at the entrance of the store.

Lotte Duty Free Gimhae Airport stands out as the sole cosmetics and perfume retailer within the airport, now offering a selection of new and popular brands specifically catering to the preferences of younger customers in their twenties and thirties.

The branch has introduced a range of premium perfume brands like Le Labo, Maison Margiela, and Penhaligon’s, as well as renowned domestic cosmetics brand C&P Park Dr. Jart.

Furthermore, the sunglasses category has been bolstered, featuring distinguished brands such as Bottega Veneta and Mulberry, amounting to a total of 120 brand options for shoppers to explore.