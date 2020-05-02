Lotte Giants 2020 Schedule

After a prolonged absence due to the coronavirus outbreak in Korea, the Lotte Giants begin their 2020 season on May 5th with a three-game series on the road versus the KT Wiz.

Please note that all games will be played without fans due to social distancing precautions until further notice.

You can check out the Haps Lotte Giants page in English here.

Below is the 2020 Lotte Giants schedule which was screenshot from the official Giants page May 2nd.

Please note the times, games, and locations are possible to change without notice.

2020 Lotte Giants Schedule

May

June

July

August

September



October