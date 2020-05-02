SportsLotte GiantsSports News

Lotte Giants 2020 Schedule

Haps Staff

After a prolonged absence due to the coronavirus outbreak in Korea, the Lotte Giants begin their 2020 season on May 5th with a three-game series on the road versus the KT Wiz.

Please note that all games will be played without fans due to social distancing precautions until further notice.

You can check out the Haps Lotte Giants page in English here.

Below is the 2020 Lotte Giants schedule which was screenshot from the official Giants page May 2nd.

Please note the times, games, and locations are possible to change without notice.

2020 Lotte Giants Schedule

May

June

July 

August

September

October

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Sports News

Busan IPark 2020 Updated K-League Schedule

Haps Staff -
The updated Busan IPark 2020 football schedule has been released.
Read more
Sports News

K-League to Resume May 8th With Provisions in Place

Haps Staff -
Korea's top professional football league will return May 8th, with a number of provisions in place to follow the social distancing guidelines set out by the government.
Read more
Sports News

K-League to Make Opening Date Announcement this Friday

Haps Staff -
Korea's top football league will make a decision tomorrow about the opening of the 2020 season.
Read more
Lotte Giants

Lotte Scheduled to Play Two Exhibition Games at Home on April 23, 24

Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants are scheduled to play two exhibition games at home as the KBO has announced practice games between April 21 to April 27.
Read more
Lotte Giants

Three Lotte Giants Intrasquad Games to be Broadcast on TV

Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants will broadcast three intrasquad exhibition games on the 10th, 14th, and 18th of this month at 6 pm on TV and the Internet.
Read more
Sports News

Jinju to Temporarily Close All Outdoor Sports Facilities From Today

Haps Staff -
Jinju City in Gyeongnam Province has announced that seven outdoor public sports facilities, including the Jinju Sports Complex, will be temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus from today.
Read more

The Latest

Lotte Giants 2020 Schedule

Lotte Giants Haps Staff -
Here is the 2020 Lotte Giants schedule in English.
Read more

Pakistani Man Tests Positive for Coronavirus at Busan Station

Busan News Haps Staff -
A 40-year-old Pakistani man has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 135 in Busan.
Read more

Children’s Day Events Canceled at Major Parks in Busan

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Children’s day events scheduled to take place at major parks in Busan this year have been canceled due to the extension of the social distancing campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

Busan Reported Only 15 Coronavirus Patients in April

Busan News BeFM News -
There was a notable decrease in the spread of COVID-19 in Busan in April since the city reported its first confirmed patient on February 21st.
Read more

Cuatro De Mayo Party Fiesta at HQ Gwangan Next Monday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Get your stomach's ready for another great evening of Mexican food and drink as HQ Gwangan is hosting a "Cuatro de Mayo" event on Monday night.
Read more

Spoken Word/Open Mic Night at Next Bar In Changwon

Events Haps Staff -
Next Bar in Changwon is bringing back its Spoken Word/Open Mic Night this Saturday evening.
Read more
Busan
light rain
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
88 %
0.5kmh
90 %
Sat
17 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
22 °

Dine & Drink

Cuatro De Mayo Party Fiesta at HQ Gwangan Next Monday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Get your stomach's ready for another great evening of Mexican food and drink as HQ Gwangan is hosting a "Cuatro de Mayo" event on Monday night.
Read more

Three Places Caught For Violating the Food Sanitation Act

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced it has caught three places violating the Food Sanitation Act while conducting joint inspections on 35 high-risk facilities in Busanjin-gu for two days from the 25th, together with the police and the consumer watchdog.
Read more

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Busan Steak of Mind at Haeundae’s Piggy Bistro

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
No longer a well-kept foodie secret, Piggy Bistro in Haeundae thrives in presenting authentic western dishes with outstanding food and an intimate atmosphere.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea