Lotte Giants 2021 Schedule

The Lotte Giants schedule for 2021 has been released.

Please note that games may possibly be played without fans due to social distancing precautions until further notice.

This year, there is a two-week break in July for the Tokyo Olympics. Also, games will be added later in the season in October for games that were rained out earlier in the season.

SK games are still noted as SK as they haven’t released their new identity after their recent sale to Shinsegae.

You can check out the Haps Lotte Giants page in English here.

Below is the 2021 Lotte Giants schedule which was screenshot from the official Giants page on February 13th.

Please note the times, games, and locations are possible to change without notice.

2021 Lotte Giants Schedule

April

May

June

July 

August

September

October

 

