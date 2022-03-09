SportsLotte GiantsSports News

Lotte Giants 2022 Schedule

Haps Staff

Here is the Lotte Giants schedule for 2022 that has been announced.

Please note that games may possibly be played without fans due to social distancing precautions as it is in the spring training, however, it has been noted that fans will most likely be allowed from opening day.

Games will be added later in the season in October for games that were rained out earlier in the season.

You can check out the Haps Lotte Giants page in English here.

Below is the 2022 Lotte Giants schedule which was screenshot from the official Giants page.

Please note the times, games, and locations are possible to change without notice.

2022 Lotte Giants Schedule

April

May

June

July 

August

September

 

