Lotte Giants Appoint New Manager and General Manager

The Lotte Giants have appointed Lee Dong-wook, 52, as manager and Lee Taek-keun, 46, as general manager following another disappointing KBO season.

The changes come after the Giants finished seventh for three consecutive seasons under former manager Kim Tae-hyoung, extending their playoff drought to nine years.

Lee Dong-wook previously led the NC Dinos to their first championship in 2020 and is known for his emphasis on defense, data and communication.

Lee Taek-keun, a former KBO player, brings 18 years of playing experience to the front office.

Lee Dong-wook’s inauguration ceremony is scheduled for October 31 at Lotte Hotel Busan.