Lotte Giants Criticized For Not Social Distancing Fans

The city of Busan announced yesterday that it has strongly requested the Lotte Giants team to implement thorough quarantine measures on social distancing at its main baseball stadium at the Sajik Baseball Stadium after seeing much lack of effort on its first game held on the 28th.

Lotte Giants started playing games without spectators on May 5, then allowed 10% of the audience capacity as spectators starting on the 26th.

On the 28th, some 1,000 baseball fans came to the stadium to watch the game.

However, as seats in the third base and the infield were not purchased, most of the fans gathered in the 1st base seating area, putting fans close to each other.

The city has strongly urged the club to comply with the guidelines for social distancing and plans to consider sanctions in accordance with applicable laws if the COVID19 prevention measures are not properly handled at the stadium.

Travel

