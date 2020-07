Lotte Giants August Home Schedule

Looking to catch a baseball game this month? The Lotte Giants have 17 home games this August.

You can check out the complete 2020 schedule here.

Below are the dates and times:

Lotte Giants Home Schedule for August

Saturday, August 1 – vs. KIA 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 2 – vs. Doosan 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11 – vs. NC 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12 – vs. NC 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 13 – vs. NC 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 14 – vs. Kiwoom 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 15 – vs. Kiwoom 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 16 – vs. Kiwoom 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 18 – vs. Doosan 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 19 – vs. Doosan 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 20 – vs. Doosan 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 25 – vs. SK 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 26 – vs. SK 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 27 – vs. Kiwoom 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 28 – vs. Kiwoom 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 29 – vs. Hanwha 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 30 – vs. Hanwha 5 p.m.