Lotte Giants June Home Schedule

Looking to catch a baseball game this month? The Lotte Giants have 12 home games this June.
You can check out the complete 2021 schedule here.
Currently, only 10% of fans are allowed in the stands.
Below are the dates and times:
Lotte Giants Home Schedule for June
Tuesday, June 8 – vs. Doosan 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9 – vs. Doosan 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 10 – vs. Doosan 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11 – vs. KIA 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 12 – vs. KIA 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 13 – vs. KIA 2 p.m.
Friday, June 18 – vs. Samsung 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 19 – vs. Samsung 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 20 – vs. Samsung 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22 – vs. NC 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23 – vs. NC 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 24 – vs. NC 6:30 p.m.