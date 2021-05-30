Lotte Giants June Home Schedule

Looking to catch a baseball game this month? The Lotte Giants have 12 home games this June.

You can check out the complete 2021 schedule here.

Currently, only 10% of fans are allowed in the stands.

Below are the dates and times:

Lotte Giants Home Schedule for June

Tuesday, June 8 – vs. Doosan 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9 – vs. Doosan 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 10 – vs. Doosan 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 11 – vs. KIA 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 12 – vs. KIA 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 13 – vs. KIA 2 p.m.

Friday, June 18 – vs. Samsung 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 19 – vs. Samsung 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 – vs. Samsung 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22 – vs. NC 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23 – vs. NC 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 24 – vs. NC 6:30 p.m.