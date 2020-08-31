Lotte Giants September Home Schedule

Looking to catch a baseball game this month? The Lotte Giants have 10 home games this August.

You can check out the complete 2020 schedule here.

Currently, fans are not allowed in the stands.

Below are the dates and times:

Lotte Giants Home Schedule for August

Thursday, September 3 – vs. KIA 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 4 – vs. KIA 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 5 – vs. LG 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 6 – vs. LG 5 p.m.

Thursday, September 10 – vs. Samsung 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 11 – vs. Samsung 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 19 – vs. NC 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 20 – vs. NC 2 p.m.

Tuesday, September 22 – vs. Nexon 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 23 – vs. Nexon 6:30 p.m.