Lotte Giants’ Manager Larry Sutton Resigns Due to Health Reasons

By Haps Staff

Larry Sutton, the manager of the Lotte Giants, has voluntarily resigned from his position, marking the end of his tenure after just over two years.

Sutton, who was appointed as the first team coach in May 2021, cited health reasons for his departure.

The Lotte Giants made the announcement through an official press release on the 28th, stating that Sutton had submitted his resignation following the game against KT Wiz on the 27th. After careful consideration, the club decided to honor Sutton’s wishes and accept his resignation.

For the remainder of the season, the Lotte Giants will be led by acting manager Lee Jong-woon, with their first game under his leadership scheduled against the Hanwha Eagles in Daejeon on the 29th.

Sutton’s journey with the Lotte Giants began in May 2021 when he assumed the manager, succeeding former manager Heo Mun-hoe.

He initially joined the team as the first team coach after impressing with his leadership skills while working with the Lotte Future team. Despite a promising start to the 2021 season, which led to a contract extension through 2022, Sutton’s resignation brings his tenure to an end.

Under Sutton’s guidance, the Lotte Giants enjoyed a successful early season, briefly holding the top position in the KBO League. However, the team’s performance took a downturn after June.

Known for his gentle leadership style, Sutton faced health concerns in recent weeks. On the 17th, he experienced physical discomfort, prompting a morning hospital checkup before returning to work.

However, he later complained of dizziness during the game on the 27th, leading to Head Coach Lee Jong-woon taking over the team’s leadership.

