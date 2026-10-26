Lotte Giants Part Ways With Manager Kim Tae-hyung After Three Seasons

The Lotte Giants have decided not to renew the contract of manager Kim Tae-hyung, ending his three-year tenure after the team failed to reach the KBO postseason in three consecutive seasons.

According to the club on October 24, Kim was informed of the decision the previous day. Head coach Kang Seok-cheon is also reportedly expected to resign.

Kim joined Lotte in October 2023 on a three-year contract worth 2.4 billion won, including a 600 million won signing bonus and an annual salary of 600 million won.

His appointment raised expectations among fans following a successful period with the Doosan Bears, whom he guided to seven consecutive Korean Series appearances from 2015 to 2021.

However, Lotte finished seventh in the league in each of his three seasons in charge, extending the club’s postseason drought.

Despite the disappointing results, Kim helped develop several young players, including Yoon Dong-hee, Na Seung-yeop, Ko Seung-min and Hwang Sung-bin.

The Giants showed signs of improvement in 2025, climbing to third place midway through the season before a 12-game losing streak in August derailed their playoff hopes.

The 2026 season also began with controversy after four players were implicated in a visit to an illegal gambling establishment during the team’s spring training camp in Taiwan.

As the team’s struggles continued, calls for a managerial change grew among supporters.

Following Lotte’s final regular-season game, Kim acknowledged that he had failed to deliver on his promise of reaching the postseason within three years.

“I said that we would advance to the playoffs within three years and aim for the championship. However, that promise was not kept. As the manager, I must take responsibility,” he said.

Although the club reportedly considered extending his contract, it ultimately decided to move in a different direction.

Lotte is expected to appoint a new manager before the end of October, ahead of its offseason training camp in Miyazaki, Japan, which begins November 4.