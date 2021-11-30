Lotte Giants Players Join in Winter Kimchi-Making Event

The 2021 Lotte Love Sharing Event, Giving Up Kimchi Making Event took place at the plaza in front of Sajik Baseball Stadium yesterday morning hosted by Lotte Group affiliates in the Busan area.

The event was attended by Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Busan City Council Chairman Shin Sang-hae, Busan Lotte Hotel CEO Seo Jeong-gon, Giants CEO Lee Seok-hwan, and employees of 24 Lotte affiliates in Busan including Lotte Department Store, Lotte Mart, and Lotte E&C.

Lotte Giants players Jun-woo Jeon, Won-jung Kim, Dong-hee Han, Seung-min Koo, and Jung-yeol Ahn also rolled up their sleeves for their neighbors in need and participated in the kimchi-making event.

This year, in line with the recovery of the daily stages of COVID-19, the number of people entering the event was restricted, so the minimum number of people from each affiliate gathered to make kimchi.

The city of Busan has been holding an event to make kimchi every year since 2011 with the Lotte Group. This year, kimchi worth 100 million won will be provided in high-quality kimchi containers and provided to 3,400 low-income households in Busan through 16 district and county food banks.

“Kimjang is not just made for making kimchi, but a community culture that enhances a sense of solidarity and belonging with neighbors. I am grateful to the Lotte Group, which has continued the tradition for Busan citizens,” Park Heong-jun, Mayor of Busan said.

A Lotte Group official also said, “Kimjang-sharing is a meaningful event that returns the love that has been received by citizens.