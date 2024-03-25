Lotte Giants Pop-Up Zone Opened at Busan Station

A pop-up zone dedicated to the Lotte Giants has opened at Busan Station.

Operated by the Korea Railroad Corporation Busan-Gyeongnam Headquarters, the 2024 Lotte Giants pop-up zone will be open until the 28th of this month.

Featuring four exciting zones, including the ‘Leave a Message of Support’, ‘Large Character Photo Display’, ‘Sajik Stadium Seat Experience’, and ‘Goods Sales’, the Lotte Giants pop-up zone offers a range of interactive experiences for fans.

During the professional baseball opening game on the 23rd, a spirited cheering event for the Giants’ away game took place at Busan Station. Tourists and locals gathered to watch the game on a large screen, joining in the cheers led by Giants cheerleaders and mascots.

The Korea Railroad Corporation is gearing up for a Busan City Arts Group concert and a refreshing event at Busan Station, scheduled ahead of the KTX 20th anniversary opening ceremony on the 1st of April.