Image: Korea Railroad Corporation
Lotte GiantsSports News

Lotte Giants Pop-Up Zone Opened at Busan Station

By Haps Staff

A pop-up zone dedicated to the Lotte Giants has opened at Busan Station.

Operated by the Korea Railroad Corporation Busan-Gyeongnam Headquarters, the 2024 Lotte Giants pop-up zone will be open until the 28th of this month.

Featuring four exciting zones, including the ‘Leave a Message of Support’, ‘Large Character Photo Display’, ‘Sajik Stadium Seat Experience’, and ‘Goods Sales’, the Lotte Giants pop-up zone offers a range of interactive experiences for fans.

During the professional baseball opening game on the 23rd, a spirited cheering event for the Giants’ away game took place at Busan Station. Tourists and locals gathered to watch the game on a large screen, joining in the cheers led by Giants cheerleaders and mascots.

The Korea Railroad Corporation is gearing up for a Busan City Arts Group concert and a refreshing event at Busan Station, scheduled ahead of the KTX 20th anniversary opening ceremony on the 1st of April.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Tickets for Giants Home Opener Go On Sale Friday

2024 Golf Show in Busan Held at BEXCO This Weekend

Samrak and Hwamyeong Ecological Park Outdoor Swimming Pools Won’t Open Again This Year

Lotte Giants 2024 Schedule

Gyeongnam FC Holds a Launch Ceremony for its New Season

Busan IPark 2024 K-League Schedule

The Latest

Cherry Blossoms Finally Bloom in Busan

Busan to Open 12 New “In and Out” Locations

Eat Like a Local: Heart Smart Hanjeongsik – Andong Boribap in Gijang

“The Galaxy in the Deep Forest” Exhibition Gets Underway in Gyeongnam

Busan Destinations: Tulips in Bloom at Jwagwangcheon Trail

Lighting Project Being Added to Namhae Bridge

Busan
overcast clouds
10.1 ° C
10.1 °
10.1 °
86 %
11.5kmh
100 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 