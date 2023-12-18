Lotte Giants Re-sign Barnes, Add Victor Reyes

The Lotte Giants have successfully secured the return of Charlie Barnes for a third season, alleviating concerns about the pitcher’s potential move to MLB while finalizing their foreign player lineup for the upcoming season.

Barnes, who has been on the Lotte mound for two consecutive seasons starting in 2022, is a left-handed pitcher with a KBO League record of 23 wins, 22 losses, 356 innings, and an ERA of 3.46 in ⅔ innings.

Last season, he pitched 170⅓ innings in 30 games, recording 11 wins, 10 losses, and an average ERA of 3.28.

Victor Reyes was also announced as the team’s new foreign hitter, solidifying their roster for the upcoming season.

The Venezuela-born outfielder is 196cm tall and weighs 87kg, and is a switch hitter who had a batting average of 0.264 in 394 games over five seasons in the MLB.

This season, he hit 20 home runs in Triple-A under the Chicago White Sox.