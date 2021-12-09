Lotte Giants Sign DJ Peters For 2022 Season

The Lotte Giants have announced the signing of 26-year-old American DJ Peters for the 2022 Korean Baseball League season.

Lotte announced the signing yesterday, which is valued to be worth $680,000. Peters will earn $600,000 in salary with $80,000 in options.

The 25-year-old native of California is an outfielder known to have a wide defensive range and strong slugging power, both of which are highly needed at the club.

It’s likely he will play center field according to local sources familiar with the club.

He last played for the Texas Rangers this past season hitting 12 home runs in 52 games and hitting .197 in 223 at-bats during his time with the Dodgers and Rangers last year.

While Peters replaces Dixon Machado, the club is still looking for another foreign pitcher to replace Enderson Franco who will not re-sign with the club.