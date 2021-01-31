Lotte Giants Spring Camp Exhibition Schedule Released

The Lotte Giants will play nine spring camp games in March which is a tune-up ahead of spring training which begins March 20.

As all teams couldn’t conduct their off-season overseas, as usual, this year, teams will begin their training camps from Korea beginning this week.

Here is the spring camp schedule for the Lotte Giants.

Giants Spring Camp Schedule (At Sajik Stadium)

3/1 – Lotte vs. Samsung

3/5 – Lotte vs. LG

3/7 – Lotte vs. LG

3/9 – Lotte vs. SK

3/11 – Lotte vs. SK

3/13 – Lotte vs. NC

Away Games

3/3 – Lotte at Samsung

3/16 – Lotte vs. NC

3/17 – Lotte vs. NC