Lotte Giants Spring Exhibition Schedule

The Lotte Giants will play 12 home exhibition games in 18 days in March for fans looking to catch some pre-season KBO baseball this year.

Games begin at 1 p.m.

No fans are allowed during the spring exhibition but are expected to be allowed for opening day.

Giants Preseason Schedule (At Sajik Stadium)

3/12 and 3/13 — Lotte vs SSG

3/14 and 3/15 — Lotte vs. Hanwha

3/17 and 3/18 — Lotte vs. Doosan

3/19 and 3/20 — Lotte vs. KIA

3/21 and 3/22 — Lotte vs. NC

3/24 and 3/25 — Lotte vs. KT

Away Schedule

3/26 and 3/27 — Lotte at LG

3/28 and 3/29 — Lotte at Samsung