Lotte Giants Spring Exhibition Schedule

Haps Staff

The Lotte Giants will play 12 home exhibition games in 18 days in March for fans looking to catch some pre-season KBO baseball this year.

Games begin at 1 p.m.

No fans are allowed during the spring exhibition but are expected to be allowed for opening day.

Giants Preseason Schedule (At Sajik Stadium)

3/12 and 3/13 — Lotte vs SSG

3/14 and 3/15 — Lotte vs. Hanwha

3/17 and 3/18 — Lotte vs. Doosan

3/19 and 3/20 — Lotte vs. KIA

3/21 and 3/22 — Lotte vs. NC

3/24 and 3/25 — Lotte vs. KT

Away Schedule

3/26 and 3/27 — Lotte at LG

3/28 and 3/29 — Lotte at Samsung

 

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

