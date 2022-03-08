Lotte Giants Spring Exhibition Schedule

The Lotte Giants will play 12 home exhibition games in 18 days in March for fans looking to catch some pre-season KBO baseball this year.
Games begin at 1 p.m.
No fans are allowed during the spring exhibition but are expected to be allowed for opening day.
Giants Preseason Schedule (At Sajik Stadium)
3/12 and 3/13 — Lotte vs SSG
3/14 and 3/15 — Lotte vs. Hanwha
3/17 and 3/18 — Lotte vs. Doosan
3/19 and 3/20 — Lotte vs. KIA
3/21 and 3/22 — Lotte vs. NC
3/24 and 3/25 — Lotte vs. KT
Away Schedule
3/26 and 3/27 — Lotte at LG
3/28 and 3/29 — Lotte at Samsung