Lotte Giants Superfan Kerry Maher Passes Away

Former Yeongsan University professor and Lotte Superfan Kerry Maher passed away on the 16th due to pneumonia caused by complications of COVID-19.

He was 68.

Maher was a passionate fan who last watched the Giants on the 4th, two days before his hospital admission.

Since 2013, Maher has toured Sajik Baseball Stadium and baseball fields across the country to support all Lotte Giants games.

He wore the Lotte Giants uniform at every game and cheered for the Lotte players and was called “Santa Grandfather,” “Lotte Grandfather” and “KFC Grandfather” by fans, becoming one of the most recognizable faces at Korean baseball stadiums across the country.

The Lotte Giants will hold an event to commemorate Maher during the game against the Doosan Bears at Sajik Baseball Stadium tonight.