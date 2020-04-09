SportsLotte Giants

Lotte Giants to Broadcast Three Intrasquad Exhibition Games on TV

Haps Staff

The Lotte Giants will broadcast three intrasquad exhibition games on the 10th, 14th, and 18th of this month at 6 pm on TV and the Internet.

“We decided to join hands with MBC Sports Plus, a channel specializing in sports, to simultaneously broadcast TV and live on the Internet,” a spokesman for the club said.

The three games which will be broadcast live and spectator-less will be organized as night games starting at 6 p.m. to ease convenience for viewers who have been waiting for the new season to begin.

Lotte has been conducting live broadcasts of practice games through the official YouTube channel of the club, ‘Giant’s TV’, in order to quench the baseball thirst of fans due to the delayed opening of the regular season.

You can watch Lotte’s spring action through MBC Sports Plus, its club YouTube channel,  Naver, Kakao/Daum Sports, and carrier OTT (KT Seezn, LG U+ Pro Baseball, and wavve).

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Sports

KBO Pushes Back Its Start to Late April

Haps Staff -
The Korean Baseball Organization has postponed the beginning of its season once again, moving the starting date to late April.
Read more
Sports

KBL Cancels The Rest of the Season

Haps Staff -
The Korean Basketball League has canceled the remainder of the 2019/20 season including the playoffs.
Read more
Sports

Kids Can Enjoy a Day at the Ice Sledding Park at Busan Citizens’ Park

Haps Staff -
Busan Citizens Park will open a winter sports experience field during the day for kids. 
Read more
Sports

Ticket Sales for 2020 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Underway

Haps Staff -
Ticket sales for the 2020 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships (WTTC BUSAN) to be played from March 22 to March 29, 2020 has begun.
Read more
Sports

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly of UFC Fight Night Busan

Jeff Liebsch -
UFC Fight Night Busan took place this past Saturday Night at Sajik Arena in what was an entertaining international sporting event not usually seen in Busan.
Read more
Sports

UFC Busan Fight Night Free Events to the Public

Jeff Liebsch -
UFC Busan Fight Night hosts two free events open to the public this week before Saturday's main event.
Read more

The Latest

Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival Postponed

Travel Haps Staff -
The Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival Organizing Committee announced that the 24th edition of the scheduled to be held in Hawha-gun and Akyang-myeon, in Hadong-gun, from May 1 to 4 will be postponed.
Read more

Lotte Giants to Broadcast Three Intrasquad Exhibition Games on TV

Lotte Giants Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants will broadcast three intrasquad exhibition games on the 10th, 14th, and 18th of this month at 6 pm on TV and the Internet.
Read more

Early Voting for Local Elections Begins Today

Busan News BeFM News -
2.95 million people are eligible to vote in Busan for the upcoming 21st general election on the 15th.
Read more

Sales of Laptops and Mobile Devices Surge in Busan as Online Home Schooling Begins

Shopping, Home & Living BeFM News -
Sales of electronic goods such as laptops have skyrocketed in Busan with the spring semester to commence soon.
Read more

Updated: Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is an updated list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
9.4 ° C
10 °
8 °
57 %
4.6kmh
39 %
Thu
11 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
13 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Lotte Hotel Offering a Chinese-Style Naengmyeon at Dorim

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Dorim, Lotte Hotel's 43rd floor signature Chinese restaurant in Seomyeon is offering a special Chinese-style naengmyeon for lunch.
Read more

Johnny Rockets April Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Aori Ramen Branches Close Down Around Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Aori Ramen chain has gone bankrupt after a host of issues brought down the once-popular ramen chain.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea