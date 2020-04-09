Lotte Giants to Broadcast Three Intrasquad Exhibition Games on TV

The Lotte Giants will broadcast three intrasquad exhibition games on the 10th, 14th, and 18th of this month at 6 pm on TV and the Internet.

“We decided to join hands with MBC Sports Plus, a channel specializing in sports, to simultaneously broadcast TV and live on the Internet,” a spokesman for the club said.

The three games which will be broadcast live and spectator-less will be organized as night games starting at 6 p.m. to ease convenience for viewers who have been waiting for the new season to begin.

Lotte has been conducting live broadcasts of practice games through the official YouTube channel of the club, ‘Giant’s TV’, in order to quench the baseball thirst of fans due to the delayed opening of the regular season.

You can watch Lotte’s spring action through MBC Sports Plus, its club YouTube channel, Naver, Kakao/Daum Sports, and carrier OTT (KT Seezn, LG U+ Pro Baseball, and wavve).