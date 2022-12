The Lotte Giants will begin their 2023 season with a two-game series versus Doosan in Seoul.

The KBO season will begin on April 1 and will play 144 games through September 10.

The All-Star game will take place on July 15 when the KBO takes a weeklong summer break from the 14th to the 20th.

There will also be no stoppage when the Asian Games takes place in China next year.