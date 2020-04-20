Lotte Hotel Adds its Popular Salad Box to its Drive Through Menu Service

Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon has added the first-floor Lounge’s Salad Box to its existing drive-through menu service.

The hotel was the first luxury hotel in the city to offer a drive-through service from its signature Chinese restaurant, Dorim.

10 types of salads will be available, including smoked salmon, chicken, and mixed vegetables.

Individual salads cost 30,000 won including tax and service charges.

Orders can be made online and the hotel is offering a 30% discount until the end of the month on other items available for take-out, excluding the salads.

