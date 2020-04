Dorim, Lotte Hotel’s 43rd floor signature Chinese restaurant in Seomyeon is offering a special Chinese-style naengmyeon for lunch.

You can enjoy the deep flavors of this specialized Chinese-taste infused dish from April 13th through August 31st.

The price for the special dish is 27,000 won or 45,000 won for a set which includes a stir-fried black pepper Korean beef fillet and seasonal fruit for dessert.

Lunch hours are from noon until 3 p.m.