Lotte Hotel Offers Cool Summer Events

Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon has organized a series of events to help guests beat the summer heat.

Alongside an outdoor swimming pool, visitors can enjoy the captivating works of renowned photographer Yoshigo. The hotel aims to provide a unique leisure experience in the heart of the city, offering a year-round heated pool.

One of the highlights is the ‘Poolside Vibes’ event, featuring live DJ performances at the hotel’s outdoor swimming pool on the 7th floor.

This event takes place every Friday and Saturday, during the peak season from July 30 to August 3, as well as the Liberation Day holidays on August 13 and 14. Poolside Vibes, exclusively for adults (8:30 pm – 10:30 pm), will continue until September 9. Hotel guests can enjoy an extraordinary atmosphere accompanied by the beats of talented DJs.

For those seeking a complete experience, the hotel offers a special ‘Poolside Vibe Room Package’ during the summer season.

This package includes a one-night stay in a premier room, access to the outdoor swimming pool for two people, and two coupons for unlimited cold draft beer served in an exclusive Poolside Vibe cup.

Guests can choose additional options such as a pool cafe breakfast for two (available only on weekends and during the peak season) or a pool cafe chicken voucher.

Prices start at 264,000 won (excluding tax and service charges), with rates varying depending on the selected dates. For detailed pricing information, guests can visit the hotel’s website or contact them by phone.

To ensure the safety and comfort of customers, the outdoor swimming pool operates on a five-hour time slot until August, when it attracts numerous vacationers.

The first time slot (8:30 am – 10:30 am) is reserved for hotel guests to enjoy a relaxing swim.

During the second time slot (11:00 am – 1:00 pm), guests staying for consecutive nights can indulge in a light brunch at the European restaurant adjacent to the pool while taking a refreshing swim.

The usage time varies between 2 to 3 hours depending on the time slot.

The final time slot (8:30 pm – 10:30 pm) is exclusively for adults. On special days featuring poolside vibes, guests can enjoy performances by young DJs from Busan, including DJ AKA Mong, DJ Huia, DustyDols, and more during the fifth time slot.