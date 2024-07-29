Lotte Hotel Opens Pop-Up Store Featuring Signature Menus

Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon has opened a pop-up store where customers can sample the signature menus from its various food and beverage outlets.

This temporary store, located in the food corner on the 2nd basement floor of Lotte Department Store’s Busan main branch, will operate until August 1st.

The pop-up store will feature popular items from Hotel bakery Delica Hans, including Ango Bread, Mango Tart, and Cheese Castella. Casual dining venue Blue Haven will offer fried chicken, while Japanese restaurant Momoyama will serve eel rice bowls. Additionally, limited-edition menus such as Philly Cheese Steak, Ice Matcha Latte, and Dongbaek Ade will be available.

Customers spending over 50,000 won at the pop-up store will receive a coupon for two cups of take-out coffee from Busan Lotte Hotel The Lounge & Bar.

Those spending over 100,000 won will get a 20% discount coupon for the hotel buffet La Seine’s weekday lunch.

Bringing a hotel food and beverage receipt and purchasing over 50,000 won from the pop-up menu will earn customers a complimentary Cheese Castella.