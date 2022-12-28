Lotte Hotel Reopens its 7th Floor Restaurant and Swimming Pool

Busan Lotte Hotel has reopened its 7th-floor Sky Garden swimming pool and restaurant after a year and two months of remodeling.

The ‘Outdoor Swimming Pool’, where you can enjoy outdoor swimming while looking at the sky in downtown Busan, was reconstructed with a nature-friendly concept surrounded by 20 species of trees.

The main pool is reminiscent of the blue sea with gradual colors that change depending on the depth. In particular, through the water quality management circulation system, the water in all pools is continuously rotated without stagnant water to maintain clean water quality. The swimming pool, which is heated all year round, is available only to guests and can be experienced free of charge until next February.

The ‘Pool Cafe and Bar’ restaurant, which offers a panoramic view of the pool, has been reconstructed in a European style.

Eco-friendly wood was used for the floor, wall finishes, and furniture. From the terrace on the second floor, you can enjoy a special night view overlooking the outdoor swimming pool.

It has about 100 seats, including modern design bar and hall seats, and offers light meals, dining menus, and a variety of alcoholic beverages such as coffee, cocktails, and wine.

It is open daily from noon to 10 p.m.