Lotte Hotel Seomyeon Celebrates With 25th Anniversary Restaurant Promotion

Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is celebrating its 25th anniversary of opening with special promotions at its restaurants.

Promotions include:

25,000 won flat price promotion

La Seine: Hwayo 17′ and 25′, Dispeto Wine

Lounge: Asahi draft beer 1+1

Delica Hans: Pecan pie

25% discount promotion

Mugunghwa: Mugunghwa course menu, Seonunsan Bokbunja

Momoyama: Momoyama course menu, Kamotsuru sake

Torim: Suhwa course menu, Yantai Goryangju 1930

La Seine: 25% discount on Monday and Tuesday lunch

The Lounge: Americano

Delica Hans: Anko Bread

The offers take place from February 25, 2022 – March 31, 2022.