Lotte Hotel Seomyeon Celebrates With 25th Anniversary Restaurant Promotion

Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is celebrating its 25th anniversary of opening with special promotions at its restaurants.
Promotions include:
25,000 won flat price promotion
La Seine: Hwayo 17′ and 25′, Dispeto Wine
Lounge: Asahi draft beer 1+1
Delica Hans: Pecan pie
25% discount promotion
Mugunghwa: Mugunghwa course menu, Seonunsan Bokbunja
Momoyama: Momoyama course menu, Kamotsuru sake
Torim: Suhwa course menu, Yantai Goryangju 1930
La Seine: 25% discount on Monday and Tuesday lunch
The Lounge: Americano
Delica Hans: Anko Bread
The offers take place from February 25, 2022 – March 31, 2022.