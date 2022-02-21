Image: Lotte Hotel Seomyeon
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon Celebrates With 25th Anniversary Restaurant Promotion

Haps Staff

Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is celebrating its 25th anniversary of opening with special promotions at its restaurants.

Promotions include:

25,000 won flat price promotion
La Seine: Hwayo 17′ and 25′, Dispeto Wine
Lounge: Asahi draft beer 1+1
Delica Hans: Pecan pie

25% discount promotion
Mugunghwa: Mugunghwa course menu, Seonunsan Bokbunja
Momoyama: Momoyama course menu, Kamotsuru sake
Torim: Suhwa course menu, Yantai Goryangju 1930
La Seine: 25% discount on Monday and Tuesday lunch
The Lounge: Americano
Delica Hans: Anko Bread

The offers take place from February 25, 2022 – March 31, 2022.

