Lotte Hotels & Resorts to Open L7 Near Haeundae Beach Next Month

Lotte Hotels & Resorts is set to open its lifestyle hotel brand, L7, near Haeundae Beach next month.

The company announced that ‘L7 Haeundae’ will officially open on the 20th of next month in Udong, Haeundae-gu.

L7 is a 4-star boutique hotel brand introduced by Lotte Hotels & Resorts in 2016. While there are already three L7 hotels in Seoul, this will be the first one outside the capital, marking the brand’s expansion into regional markets.

L7 Haeundae will feature a total floor area of 26,896 square meters, with 7 underground floors and 19 above-ground floors. Situated at the intersection of Haeundae Beach, the hotel offers rooms with stunning ocean views.

The highlight of the hotel is its rooftop swimming pool, the highest outdoor pool near Haeundae Beach. Maintained at a comfortable 30 to 32 degrees Celsius year-round, the rooftop boasts a 27-meter-long infinity pool, a family pool, a jacuzzi, and a sauna. Guests can also enjoy the poolside lounge, which offers food and beverage services.

With the addition of L7 Haeundae, Lotte Hotels & Resorts will operate three brands in Busan: Signiel Busan, Lotte Hotel Busan, and L7 Haeundae.